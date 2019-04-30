Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced that its Portal smart displays will soon support WhatsApp video calls. All video calls will now come with end-to-end encryption.

“So now you can be sure that when you’re having a conversation with your friends and family everything stays between you,” Zuckerberg said onstage at Facebook’s F8 developer conference.

The move brings WhatsApp, a chat app with more than one billion daily active users, to Facebook’s Portal smart display, which competes with Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Home Hub.

Portal and Portal +, Facebook’s first consumer device made in house, made their debut last October for Facebook Messenger video calls and interaction with Amazon’s Alexa.

Zuckerberg also said Portal will be available in more countries soon, with sales beginning in Canada in June and a number of European countries this fall.

At launch, Portal was limited in its access to virtually all Facebook offerings, most notably Facebook Stories and WhatsApp Status, both of which have hundreds of millions of daily users.

In January, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to combine and encrypt messages between Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp in the years ahead. With each garnering more than a billion monthly active users, they are three of the most-used messaging apps on Earth.

Zuckerberg spent the first minutes of the keynote address today at Facebook annual developer conference F8 discussing the future of privacy for social media, declaring “The future is private,” and that this future is reliant first and foremost with Facebook’s messaging apps.

The news was announced today at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California alongside a redesigned Facebook and Facebook Messenger, new Oculus hardware, and new features for Instagram.

Other changes announced today likely to come to Portal today including the ability to watch videos togethers with friends in group calls or chat with Facebook Messenger, and a Friends tab for the app that shows Stories from friends using other Facebook apps.

Portal users today can do things together during calls such as listen to Spotify music or read children’s stories with augmented reality special effects.

Privacy has become of particular concern at Facebook, a company that has repeatedly suffered self-inflicted wounds and failed to safeguard user data like sharing the email contacts of 1.5 million users and the exposure of up to 600 million user passwords last month.

Additional changes could be on the way for Portal.

Earlier this month news emerged that Facebook is reportedly developing an AI assistant to take on Alexa and Google Assistant. Any assistant will likely draw on lessons from Portal’s initial deployment, Facebook AI Research group, now in its fifth year, and AI used today by the company such as PyText, Facebook’s main NLP model used today to fulfill billions of natural language tasks a day.

