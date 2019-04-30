Facebook’s annual developer event is here: F8 2019, the 10th iteration, officially runs between April 30 and May 1. The schedule includes one keynote on each day at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern). You can tune in right here, and we’ll also be embedding the livestream below when it’s made available.

The developer conference typically includes a lot of technical news for building on Facebook’s various platforms, but it also features everything from marketing insights to News Feed updates to far-out technological promises. As the company has grown, F8 has naturally evolved to cover more than just the Facebook website and app. We’re expecting news about Facebook Workplace, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and of course Oculus.

Here is Facebook’s official description of F8 2019:

2019 marks Facebook’s 10th F8. What started as an 8-hour hackathon has evolved into a 2-day event for developers, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. There will be networking opportunities, deep-dive sessions and product demos that showcase the latest in AI, open source, AR/VR, developer programs as well as new tools across Facebook’s family of apps to help build products and grow businesses. F8 2019 will celebrate our global developer community and highlight how technology can enable the best of what people can do together.

Facebook also has a list of “topics” on the F8 website that should give you a better idea of what to expect. Aside from specific product and division names, Facebook lists the following topics:

Research & Design

Data for Good

Partner Spotlight

Build Your Product

Grow Your Business

Ads & Monetization

Gaming

Technical

Meetup

AR

Open Source

AI

The event is being held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. We will be covering the keynotes live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the event progresses. Follow along with us during F8 2019 here and on Twitter: @VentureBeat.