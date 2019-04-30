Expands West Coast Presence and adds more Networking, Security & Carrier Solutions

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 30, 2019–

ISSQUARED Inc., a global provider of Information Technology (IT) security, hybrid cloud infrastructure, networking and software solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Network Computing Architects, Inc. (NCA). This expands ISSQUARED’s reach with local offices in Washington, Oregon, Texas, and California, serving more than 1,000 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses globally.

“This acquisition brings together two companies with a solid reputation for delivering superior performance and strong customer satisfaction,” said Bala Ramaiah, Chief Executive Officer, ISSQUARED®. “Together, we are in a stronger position to provide better value and a comprehensive range of products and services to our customers in an evolving technology market. Our top priority is to ensure that NCA’s customers can quickly leverage the capabilities and software offerings that ISSQUARED®‘s customers enjoy today. Our ORSUS™ software suite will deliver significant value to NCA’s customers: ORSUS™ modules include Organization Management, Workforce Management, Portfolio Management, Asset Management, Sourcing Management, Identity & Access Management, and Compliance Management.”

Founded in 1992 in Bellevue, Washington, NCA provides network management and IT security solutions. The company is a leading provider of telecommunication carrier services to businesses. Tom Gobeille, Chief Executive Officer of NCA, has been appointed Vice President and Chief Evangelist. “We have built a solid reputation of solving challenging problems for our customers,” said Gobeille. “As the market evolves and migrates to the cloud, we are strategically positioned with ISSQUARED® to deliver innovative solutions to our customer base.”

“This acquisition further builds on the vision of our CEO, Bala Ramaiah, that aims to drive customer growth significantly. We see tremendous opportunity in cloud and security offerings, and in the adoption of ORSUS™, our software solution, with the expanded customer base,” added Suchinth Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer for ISSQUARED®.

The combined company remains headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

About ISSQUARED Inc.

ISSQUARED® provides IT infrastructure services in cloud, server management, network management, virtualization solutions, cyber security, and data management. The company was named one of INC. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. four years in a row. ORSUS™ is ISSQUARED’s software solution.

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, its global presence includes the UK, Ireland, India, Singapore, the Middle East and the U.S. Visit www.issquaredinc.com.

