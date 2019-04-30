The Xbox Adaptive Controller gives people with limited mobility a great way to keep playing games on Xbox One and PC. And now, disabled U.S. veterans will also have access to the ground-breaking accessory thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Microsoft is providing the Xbox Adaptive Controller to 22 VA rehabilitation facilities across the country. It’s also donating consoles, games, and other adaptive equipment to help veterans reconnect with their favorite hobby. These former soldiers suffer from various injuries, including neurological issues, amputations, and spinal cord injuries.

According to a press release, the hardware will be used for “therapeutic and rehabilitative activities aimed at challenging muscle activation and hand-eye coordination, and greater participation in social and recreational activities.” VA staff will work closely with veterans to customize the controller to their needs and to provide feedback to Microsoft on how it’s being used in therapy.

The company released a video today showing how combat veterans are benefiting from the controller at the James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

“Microsoft has a longstanding relationship with the VA, I think it’s almost 20 years now. And the VA as the largest integrated healthcare provider in the U.S., we just thought it was the perfect opportunity to bring our focus on gaming and the great work that the VA is doing together,” said head of Xbox Phil Spencer in a statement.