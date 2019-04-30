The Oculus Quest and the Rift S launch May 21, and you can preorder these virtual reality headsets now for $400.

The Quest represents a significant shift in virtual reality. It’s a standalone headset — the only wire you’ll deal with is the charging cable, which plugs into the headset. Setup includes the Guardian system, which helps you set up the space in which you’ll use the Quest (and it looks and feels like a holodeck, too, and it’s honest-to-goodness fun to use as you draw an area inside the app while wearing the headset).

Quest comes with two Touch controllers as well.

The Quest will also come with demos of five games:

Beat Saber

Creed

Journey of the Gods

Space Pirate Trainer

Sports Scramble

Heading into the Rift

The Rift S is an incremental upgrade of the original Rift headset for PCs (you can see the breakdown here). It features a number of improvements over the older device:

Better optics

higher resolution display

Oculus Insight — the sensors are now on the device, dispensing with external gear. You can even see what things look like outside the headset (Quest has this as well).

Stereo sound

Two Touch controllers

You can preorder the devices on Amazon, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store in the U.S. Or you can buy them from Facebook at Oculus.com.