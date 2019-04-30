The wireless Oculus Quest is coming May 21. But what the heck will you be playing on your new $400 VR headset?
At launch, the Quest will have 53 games (though Oculus said that the final count is still subject to change). In that list are some of VR’s biggest heavy-hitters, including the fun and sweat-inducing Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and the first episode of the Vader: Immortal series from Lucasfilm and ILM. You can read our review of Oculus Quest here.
And here’s the full rundown of games.
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (Resolution Games)
- Apex Construct (Fast Travel Games)
- Apollo 11 (Immersive VR Education)
- Bait! (Resolution Games)
- Ballista (High Voltage Software)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Bigscreen Beta (Bigscreen VR)
- Bogo (Oculus)
- Bonfire (Baobab)
- Box VR (Fit XR)
- Creed (Survios)
- Dance Central (Harmonix)
- Dead and Buried 2 (Oculus Studios)
- Drop Dead: Duel Strike (Pixel Toys)
- Electronauts (Survios)
- Epic Roller Coasters (B4T Games)
- Face Your Fears 2 (Turtle Rock Studios)
- First Contact (Oculus)
- Fruit Ninja VR (Halfbrick)
- Guided Tai Chi (Cubicle Ninjas)
- I Expect You To Die (Schell Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Journey of the Gods (Turtle Rock Studios)
- Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- National Geographic VR Explore (Force Field VR)
- Nature Treks (Greener Games)
- Ocean Rift (Dr. Llyr Ap Cenydd)
- Oculus Browser (Oculus)
- Oculus Gallery (Oculus)
- Oculus TV (Oculus)
- Oculus Video (Oculus)
- Orbus VR (Orbus Online)
- PokerStars VR (LuckyVR)
- Racket Fury: Table Tennis (Pixel Edge Games)
- Rec Room (Against Gravity)
- Robo Recall (Drifter Entertainment)
- Rush (Binary Mill)
- Shadow Point (Coatsink)
- Skybox VR Video Player (Source Technology Inc)
- Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions)
- Sports Scramble (Armature Studios)
- Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)
- The Exorcist: Legion VR (Wolf & Wood)
- Thumper (Drool)
- Tilt Brush (Google)
- Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (ILMxLab)
- Virtual Desktop (Virtual Desktop, Inc.)
- Virtual Virtual Reality (Tender Claws)
- VR Karts (Viewpoint Games)
- VRChat (VRChat)
- Wander (Parkline Interactive)