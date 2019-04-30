The wireless Oculus Quest is coming May 21. But what the heck will you be playing on your new $400 VR headset?

At launch, the Quest will have 53 games (though Oculus said that the final count is still subject to change). In that list are some of VR’s biggest heavy-hitters, including the fun and sweat-inducing Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and the first episode of the Vader: Immortal series from Lucasfilm and ILM. You can read our review of Oculus Quest here.

And here’s the full rundown of games.