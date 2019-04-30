Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is getting a new story mode with the console version of the game via a free downloadable update.

Developed by nWay, the new content for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One will introduce several new elements requested by players, including a new “story mode” by the acclaimed writer Kyle Higgins.

The update will also have new characters, battle arenas, and voiceovers from original cast members. nWay made the game in a partnership with Hasbro and Lionsgate.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid pits new and classic Rangers and villains from the multiverse’s 25-year history against one another in epic team battles. The game is currently available as a digital download starting at $20.

Story mode

Image Credit: nWay

Gamers can now play through a storyline written and voice-directed by writer/director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham).

The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go Power

Rangers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In this new mode, players experience a re-imagining of the

Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ Power Rangers comic book series.

When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all Power Rangers, they must band together and fight back, before all falls to his armies.

New voiceovers by original cast

Image Credit: nWay

The new content includes story and combat voiceovers performed by original Power Rangers cast

members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan (Goldar) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).

New characters

Three new characters include:

Dragon Armor Trini: When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were viciously attacked by the

Black Dragon, a powerful Zord from another dimension with the capability to warp Ranger powers, they were in for the fight of their lives. After he was defeated, Trini was able to refashion the Zord into a powerful suit of enhanced armor. Udonna: Udonna is a powerful sorceress who trains the Mystic Force Power Rangers in the art of magic. As the Mystic Force White Ranger, this accomplished sorceress uses the power of snow to freeze evil.

Cenozoic Blue Ranger: The Cenozoic Blue Ranger was a loyal and powerful soldier who served with Zordon, the original Red Ranger. Eons after his tragic demise at the hands of the traitorous Green Ranger Rita Repulsa, his Power Coin was found by a teenager named Billy Cranston, who then took on the Blue Ranger mantle.

New Arenas

Four new battle arenas are:

Selectable Arenas: Corinth and Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era

Non-Selectable Arenas (Story Mode only): Command Center (Malfunctioning) and Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room (Flashback) Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid emphasizes accessibility without sacrificing depth and complexity.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid can be played online and offline. In online mode, players are matched against similarly skilled players from across the world in “Ranked Mode” to compete for League Points, or just for fun with no points lost played in “Casual Mode.”

Offline, players can play against another opponent or the computer in “Versus Mode” or fight in “Arcade Mode” to experience a series of battles that ultimately ends against a final boss.

There is also a “Training Mode” which will allow players to hone their skills against an A.I. led player and a Tutorial to teach players the game’s core mechanics.