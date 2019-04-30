Today at Facebook’s annual F8 developer summit, the company gave an update on WhatsApp, the messaging platform it acquired for $19 billion in February 2014. WhatsApp — which had 1.5 million users in 180 countries as of late last year, making it the most popular instant messaging app worldwide after Facebook Messenger (which has 1.3 billion users) — is gaining a handful of new features focused on security and commerce.

Facebook revealed Product Catalogs, a feature rolling out later this year that’ll allow users to see what’s available from businesses participating in WhatsApp Business. “This is going to be especially important for all of the small businesses out there that don’t have a web presence, and that are increasingly using private social platforms is their main way of interacting with their customers,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg onstage.

Facebook also announced that it’s releasing a software development kit to integrate WhatsApp verification into Account Kit — Facebook’s tool that lets people quickly register for and login to apps by using their phone number or email address — for iOS and Android. Developers can now give users the option to use WhatsApp to send verification codes as an alternative to SMS for phone number login.

Facebook’s shown WhatsApp lots of love this year, with new features rolling out on the regular.

Last August, WhatsApp launch of the Business API, which allows large businesses to manage and send non-promotional handcrafted and automated messages to customers — like appointment reminders, shipping info, or event tickets — for a fixed rate. (Uber, Booking.com, and KLM Airlines were among the first 90 customers.) Click-to-WhatsApp ads debuted alongside it; they add buttons to advertisements that invite people to chat on WhatsApp groups.

The standalone WhatsApp Business was first made available in January 2018. In April of that year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported that WhatsApp Business had more than 3 million users.

In April, it added new options that allow users to control who can add them to groups and to invite users to rooms with links that expire after 72 hours. At the time, Facebook executives said they were in part an effort to prevent toxic political organizations from adding people to as many groups as possible to propagate their messages. (Groups can have up to 256 people in them.)

In February, WhatsApp took steps to tackle misinformation ahead of national elections India, one of Facebook’s largest markets with over 200 million users. The app’s been blamed for inciting violence that cost dozens of lives and contributing to ethnic violence in Myanmar, and for spreading hateful and racist messages about prominent political figures.

WhatsApp is now actively banning about two million accounts on its platform each month using machine learning (20 percent at the time of registration), 75 percent of which are handled without human intervention or a report filed by a user. Separately, it recently enforced a limit on the number of texts that can be forwarded to other users and partnered with fact checkers Boom Live and Alt News, as well as news consortium Ekta.