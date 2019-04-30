Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap has done pretty well for itself despite (technically) being an old game from the ’80s. French publisher DotEmu announced that the stunning remake of the obscure Sega sidescroller has now sold almost 500,000 copies on consoles and PC.

And in just a few weeks, the game will be coming to mobile for the first time — for iOS, Android, and Nvidia Shield on May 30 — from developer Playdigious. The mobile version will have all the same features as its console and PC counterparts, including the ability to switch between the new hand-drawn graphics and the old pixelated style. It’ll cost $9.

Bringing the colorful platformer to smartphones and tablets makes sense for DotEmu, as the game made the biggest splash on a portable console. According to a Gamasutra interview from 2017, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap performed the best on Nintendo Switch, outselling all the other versions (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC) combined.

In the game, you play as the titular Wonder Boy (or Wonder Girl) and you must fight your way through Monster Land using your six different animal transformations. GamesBeat Reviews Editor Mike Minotti called it a “perfect port.”

No word on whether Wonder Boy’s nemesis, Young Nasty Man, will finally make his long-awaited debut.