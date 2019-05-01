Podcasting platform Acast has announced a new RSS-based “technical infrastructure” to help podcast publishers easily distribute their paywalled content across any podcasting app.

By way of a brief recap, Stockholm-based Acast constitutes a far-reaching platform that joins the various dots between creators, listeners, and advertisers. It does so through consumer mobile apps; analytics; cloud storage; and programmatic advertising smarts for marketers. Acast has raised nearly $70 million in funding to help it capitalize on what can only be described as a fast-growing content industry.

While Acast has already supported paywalled content through a service called Acast+, that only allows publishers to distribute their premium content through the Acast app, and thus they would have to make separate arrangements with other apps — assuming they supported paywalled content at all. Acast says that it has seen some success with Acast+ in terms of helping to convert ad-supported listeners over to paid listeners for certain podcasts, but the feedback it garnered suggested that listeners would be more willing to pay if they could listen to paywalled episodes in their own app of choice.

In other words, listeners didn’t want to be forced to consume their premium content through Acast. And that was to be the genesis of Acast Access, which officially launches today in partnership with two big-name publishers: the Financial Times and the Economist.

The business of podcasts

Podcasts, it’s fair to say, are big business. Earlier this week, Spotify confirmed that it has spent $400 million on acquiring podcast-related companies so far in 2019, a move that not only helps it branch out into more original content, but also boost its ad-supported revenue.

“We expect the revenue from podcasts to accelerate through 2019,” Spotify said in its Q1 financial report. “Over time, our ambition is to develop a more robust advertising solution for podcasts that will allow us to layer in the kind of targeting, measurement, and reporting capabilities we have for the core ad-supported business.”

Advertising has long been the monetization model of choice for podcasters, but paywalled podcasting is on the rise — podcasting platform Stitcher, for example, has a $5/month premium service which offers ad-free original programming, among other perks.

And last month, New York-based Luminary launched after raising $100 million in venture capital (VC) funding, serving a freemium app with the usual library of shows aggregated from myriad publishers, in addition to a $8/month subscription that unlocks exclusive and original podcasts sans advertisements. There was a lingering angst in the podcasting fraternity over whether such a heavily VC-backed company — a self-proclaimed “Netflix for podcasts” — might end up creating a walled-garden that destroys the free, ad-supported model that has propelled podcasting’s growth. The general idea, after all, is that Luminary will use the free content to lure people on board, before pushing hard to get people to sign-up for a premium subscription and lock them in.

Things got a little ugly, too, when it emerged that Luminary served its shows through a proxy, thus concealing key monetizable audience data — such as location — from the publishers. A number of popular podcasters removed their shows for that reason, which followed shortly after other notable withdrawals from the Luminary platform over a reported lack of sufficient permission to host certain shows.

Accessible

And it’s against that backdrop that Acast is rolling out its new paywall-focused offering today. On the one hand, Acast Access acknowledges that podcasters are looking to monetize through alternative means to advertising — but at the same time, it doesn’t want to lock people into a single app.

“We believe the most important thing about the podcast medium is that it continues to be public and accessible and independent of any one platform,” noted Acast CEO Ross Adams. “We built Acast to be independent and to bring value to podcasters by allowing their content to be shared on any device, app, or player. Acast Access takes this commitment to the next level by working with publishers to do this not just for their ad-supported podcasts but their exclusive subscription content as well.”

Though Acast is a rival to other podcatcher apps out there, it also hosts its own shows which it helps sell advertising against, serves analytics, and encourages podcasters to publish their content far-and-wide to all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Acast Access fits neatly into that model — the greater reach a podcast gets, the better it is for everyone, including the publisher, the listener, and — of course — Acast itself.

Acast hasn’t revealed the commercial aspect of Acast Access, merely saying that it works with each publisher on a case-by-case basis, but it did give a little insight into the technology behind it. Essentially, Acast Access constitutes two RSS feeds for one show — the standard, public-facing RSS feed and a secondary “private” version of the show, which it calls the “accessed-RSS”.

“The publisher then decides what parts of the content are exclusive and only available through the accessed-RSS, and what parts are in both feeds,” said Acast cofounder and chief product officer Johan Billgren. “Acast Access then checks the anonymized user data against the publisher’s API to determine which users are approved as either logged in, or paying subscribers of the publisher.”

While there is technological high-jinks going on in the background, from the listener’s perspective Acast Access offers a seamless way to ensure that they can always listen to their paywalled tracks in any podcasting app. “It takes just two clicks to replace the public feed with the accessed version in their podcast app of choice,” Billgren added.

In terms of what these “two clicks” entail, well, it perhaps sounds a little scrappy, but it will work. In a podcast’s description, or show notes, a link is included which takes the listener to the publisher’s own interface where they log-in with their credentials. A unique, mirrored RSS feed is then funneled into the app, and they will never have to do anything again to authenticate themselves as a premium subscriber.

It’s worth noting here that the user isn’t able to share that feed with anyone else — if they did, that other person would have to go through the whole re-authentication process again in their own app (which means they’ll need the login details), and the person paying for the subscription will be logged out of their’s.

At any rate, it’s interesting to see some of the ways that podcasting platforms are looking to capitalize on the flourishing podcasting industry — you can bet that paywalls will grow as a monetization mechanism for more podcasters and publishers as a result of tools such as this.

“The Financial Times recently announced the milestone accomplishment of reaching one million paying readers and we’re continuing to look for ways to attract new audiences,” said Alastair Mackie, who heads up commercial audio at the Financial Times, and who lead the FT’s Acast Access beta test. “The majority of our podcast listeners are not yet subscribers, and Acast Access will help us to bring tremendous value to the audio realm, incentivizing conversion for those listeners.”