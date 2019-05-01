Discord is counting on the power of nostalgia to lure in more people to its widely used chat platform. The company announced that 11 games from the Lucasfilm and Disney archives will be heading to its Nitro Games subscription service over the next few months.

Seven of those additions are Star Wars games, with classic LucasArts games filling in the rest of the roster. Here are the games that Discord revealed so far.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Both Knights of the Old Republic games are now available for Nitro Games subscribers. The Discord app (for mobile and desktop) is free, and a huge reason why it’s been able to reach over 250 million users. Nitro Games is an optional upgrade for $10 a month that, in addition to a library of over 80 games, offers perks like a larger upload limit and custom Discord tags.

In addition to the Netflix-style subscription (which competes with the likes of Origin Access and Humble Monthly), Discord also operates its own digital store, which offers developers a 90/10 revenue sharing model, a rate that beats the 88/12 split that the Epic Games Store popularized.