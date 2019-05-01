DivvyCloud, an Arlington, Virginia-based company developing a cloud infrastructure automation platform, today announced that it’s secured $19 million in a funding round led by Providence Strategic Growth, with contributions from existing investors MissionOG and RTP Ventures. The cash infusion brings its total capital raised to date to $29 million, following a $6 million series A round in September 2017, and CEO Brian Johnson said it’ll be used to expand the company’s product offerings and deepen its integrations with third-party tools.

DivvyCloud is evidently doing something right. It doubled its client base in the past 12 months, which now includes household names like Discovery Communications, Sky, Mediacorp, Twilio, GE, Fannie Mae, Turner, Autodesk, Kroger, and Pizza Hut.

“Data breaches caused by misconfigurations of public cloud services have been dominating headlines in 2019 and are costing enterprises millions of dollars, needlessly,” said Johnson. “DivvyCloud … uses real-time remediation to allow enterprises to fully realize the benefits of public cloud and container adoption without the risk of misconfigurations and other common security and compliance issues. Our goal is to enable every enterprise in the world to be able to confidently and securely embrace cloud services to drive rapid innovation.”

DivvyCloud has its origins in the infrastructure teams at Electronic Arts and its subsidiary BioWare Mythics, where Johnson and Chris DeRamus managed over 5,000 servers across five different countries with millions of paying subscribers. The two left EA in 2012 to develop a product that would provide a consolidated view and framework for the types of hybrid cloud environments they themselves oversaw.

Divvy’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform offers real-time remediation with configurable bots and over 200 out-of-the-box guardrail policies. It ships with popular DevOps tools like Splunk, ServiceNow, Jira, Slack, and PagerDuty, and features dashboards with reporting tools that can be accessed by an unlimited number of users.

DivvyCloud’s tool set works with public clouds like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Compute Engine, VMware, OpenStack, Rackspace, DigitalOcean, and IBM Softlayer, and it protects against things like insecure interfaces and APIs, misconfigurations, weak authentication, account hijacking, and data breaches with a robust user and permission management system. Moreover, it’s compliant with a laundry list of standards and regulations, including PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, CIS, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, FedRAMP CCM, and CSA CCM.

Pricing starts at $67,000 and $119,000 annually for 500 and 1,000 instances, respectively. Above 1,000, variable pricing kicks in.

“The majority of our direct competitors have been acquired by large conglomerates, leaving DivvyCloud uniquely positioned as a well-funded company exclusively focused on driving innovation in the cloud security posture management category,” said Johnson. “Enterprises continue to turn to our best-in-class software platform for a secure and compliant approach to operating cloud and container services.”

DivvyCloud says it’s doubled its staff in the past year and filled key engineering and customer success roles. As part of the latest funding found, Providence Strategic Growth managing director Brian J. Shin joined its board of directors.

“Importantly, DivvyCloud delivers a strategy for companies to have their cake and eat it too — unrestricted access to cloud services for developers to drive innovation and a robust approach to improving security and compliance,” said Shin. “The impact of DivvyCloud’s best-in-class software platform has been proven by impressive customer adoption and retention.”