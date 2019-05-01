Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview that removes a feature: Friendly Dates in File Explorer. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18885 (made available to testers on April 26) to build 18890. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update. The May 2019 Update is in the Release Preview ring and expected to start rolling out later this month.

Friendly Dates in File Explorer, a feature that displays easier-to-read dates, firs arrived in build 18272. While it was turned on by default, Microsoft has now chosen to turn it off. The option is going away starting today, and the company didn’t share if it will return.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed a hang in the audio service when checking whether a machine was licensed to use spatial audio.

Fixed an issue that could result in the desktop being unexpectedly slow to refresh (if you right-click the desktop and select Refresh or press F5).

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to access network shares if you booted into Safe Mode with Networking.

Fixed an issue where hardware keyboard text predictions wouldn’t appear (if enabled) when the es-US keyboard was active.

Fixed an issue that could result in cumulative updates potentially failing with error 0x800f0982 if a language pack update was happening at the same time.

This build has nine known issues:

Older versions of anti-cheat software in games may cause PCs to crash. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update Windows.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

If you use remote desktop to connect to an enhanced session VM, taskbar search results will not be visible (just a dark area) until you restart searchui.exe.

On certain devices if fast startup is enabled, night light doesn’t turn on until after a restart.

Ther’s a noticeable lag when dragging the emoji and dictation panels.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on.

Some features on Start Menu and in All apps are not localized in languages such as FR-FR, RU-RU, and ZH-CN.

Scrolling with the mouse wheel or touchpad may stop working in certain places after upgrading. If you experience this, going to Settings > Devices > Mouse, and changing one of the settings (for example, Choose how many lines to scroll each time) should resolve it until shutdown or reboot.

If you install builds from the Fast ring and switch to either the Slow ring or the Release Preview ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.