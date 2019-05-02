AdColony, a mobile performance marketing firm, has launched a $5 million fund to encourage publishers to adopt its in-app monetization technologies.

The Advanced Monetization Program (AMP) is a tailored set of incentives aimed at getting mobile app and game publishes to adopt AdColony’s software development kit (SDK).

AdColony is offering publishers in the AdColony marketplace 100 percent revenue share for 90 days, a 15% user acquisition credit, and up to 10% bonus on first position waterfall deals to those who participate.

“We are very excited to announce the Advanced Monetization Program to help publishers both earn and grow with AdColony,” said Vikas Gulati, AdColony’s head of performance, in a statement. “Video ad monetization for mobile app developers has had huge leaps over the past couple of years and we believe strongly that many developers need to take advantage of them, but aren’t yet, for a variety of reasons.”

Image Credit: AdColony

He added, “AMP is designed to support game developers with both monetization and user acquisition

efforts and help them take the leap with what we firmly believe is the most technologically

advanced monetization solution on the market.”

AdColony’s technology enables publishers to create better mobile ads, and it is integrated with advanced bidding solutions from Google, Fyber, MoPub, and others that enable publishers to maximize revenue on a real-time, impression by impression basis.

By combining its solution offerings with personalized account management teams, AdColony is able to constantly optimize supply and demand to maximize publisher results, while other SDKs in the marketplace fail to take advantage of the latest in demand sources due to their lack of access to current or optimized mobile inventory.

Image Credit: AdColony

Publishers with no prior relationship with AdColony as well as those who have worked with AdColony in the past are invited to participate in the Advanced Monetization Program.

To qualify, publishers must comply with rules and fill out a form by June 30, 2019, and they must place an app live on the AdColony marketplace by June 30, 2019.

Los Angeles-based AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally.