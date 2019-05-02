At its annual developer conference this week, one thing was clear: Facebook wants to be seen as a privacy-focused platform. As laughable as that may seem to some, it’s a message the company started really pushing back in March, and with F8 2019 now out the way, it’s evident that we’re going to see the social network giant double down on its efforts to align itself with “private” rather than “public.”

Zuckerberg outlined six core principles that he plans to embed across its products: Private interactions, encryption, reducing permanence, safety, interoperability, and secure data storage.

After F8, we now know that default end-to-end encryption is coming to Messenger and Instagram, similar to what already exists within WhatsApp. But the biggest reveal — though not a complete bolt out of the blue — is that it will soon be possible for people to send messages to each other Facebook’s three core messaging services: WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

But many other tidbits emerged from the two-day gathering in San Jose — after all, this wasn’t an event aimed purely at privacy advocates.

Here, we take a brief look back at all the major announcements to emerge from F8 2019.

Messenger

Ahead of the event’s official start, Facebook — accidentally, it seems — detailed some major upcoming updates to its Messenger app. This will include a new “watch together” social feature that lets Facebook users enjoy the same videos simultaneously, even if they’re separated by continents. And there will be a bigger focus on connecting with close friends.

The company also highlighted a new desktop Messenger app that’s coming up later this year, in addition to Project LightSpeed — a lightweight Messenger app built atop “an entirely new code base.”

Elsewhere, Facebook also announced a new appointment-booking feature for the Messenger bot platform. Available for Messenger’s 300,000 bots, the new tool could help accelerate the adoption of bots among the 40 million businesses that use Messenger to communicate with their customers.

Instagram

Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram is now looking like one of Facebook’s best pieces of business, after buying the photo-sharing network for $1 billion seven years ago.

At F8 2019, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed three major enhancements are coming to the platform: curated product collections, donation stickers, and a revamped camera interface.

But bigger than that, Mosseri also revealed a new pilot that Instagram is kicking off in Canada this week, that will remove the total number of Likes received by photos and videos from the public view. It’s similar to something that Twitter is also dabbling with on its social network, and the idea is to shift attention away from popularity toward the quality of the content itself.

Facebook

Image Credit: Facebook

Amidst all the hullabaloo of VR, privacy, and interoperability, it’s easy to forget all about Facebook’s bread-and-butter social network.

At F8 2019, Mark Zuckerberg announced a big design overhaul is coming to its web and mobile apps, which he called “the biggest change to the app and website in the last five years.”

The revamp is designed to make it easier to find and connect with relevant Facebook Groups and Events, with improved suggestions, browsing, and discovery tools. The redesign will be landing in the U.S. soon, with other regions following in the coming months.

Facebook expanded into dating last year, and at F8 this year it revealed that Facebook Dating was landing in 14 new countries — though it’s still limited to Asian and Latin American countries. For those that can access Facebook Dating, they will also now be able to use a new “secret crush” feature that connects two people who have privately reciprocated their lust for each other.

Other notable Facebook-specific news to emerge from F8 this year included a redesign of Workplace by Facebook, the enterprise version of Facebook, which will now place more focus on chat, News Feed, and groups. A new Notifications tab has also been added to the mix, which is designed to serve as an inbox for all mentions relevant to you or your department.

Finally, Facebook’s Craigslist-like Marketplace will soon enable sellers to ship their items anywhere in the U.S., while buyers will be able to pay for the goods directly inside Facebook.

WhatsApp

Messaging apps got a big look-in at F8 this year, and that included WhatsApp. Facebook announced a new software development kit (SDK) that developers can use to integrate WhatsApp verification into Account Kit for iOS and Android — essentially, this means that third-party apps can now give new users the option to use WhatsApp to receive verification codes when signing up.

Facebook also teased a new tool called Product Catalog, which will allow WhatsApp users to see what products are available from companies that participate in WhatsApp Business later this year.

The final piece of WhatsApp news related to Facebook’s Portal smart display. Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Portal will soon support WhatsApp video calls, and all video calls through portal will come with end-to-end encryption.

Related to this, Facebook announced that Portal will soon be expanding beyond the U.S., starting with Canada and followed by Europe later this year.

VR & AR

Image Credit: Oculus VR

Facebook subsidiary Oculus opened pre-orders for Quest and Rift S VR headsets — with shipping kicks off on May 21, with 53 games available at launch.

GamesBeat said in its review that the Oculus Quest “addresses everything that’s wrong with PC and mobile virtual reality,” insofar as it cuts the cords and places the sensors on the device. And in an interview with Oculus’ director of content ecosystem, Chris Pruett, it became clear what Quest buyers should expect in terms of power, positioning, and value-for-money.

In the augmented reality (AR) sphere, Mark Zuckerberg announced on stage at F8 2019 that Facebook’s Spark AR Studio app creation platform will finally offer support for Windows, in addition to other new features, while it also plans to open Instagram to the entire Spark AR creator and developer ecosystem later this year.

Elsewhere, Ronald Mallet, a researcher at Facebook Reality Labs, discussed how Facebook is building safety and empathy into its AR/VR avatars and shared spaces.

AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of just about every modern industry, and Facebook has been at the forefront of many cutting-edge developments over the past few years.

With that in mind, Facebook used F8 2019 to announce a new machine learning experimentation tool called Ax, which helps AI developers experiment with adjusting things like learning rates and dropouts, to see which approaches produce the most effective AI models.

Ax sits on top of deep learning framework PyTorch, which Facebook uses internally to power AI services such as PyText. At F8 2019, Facebook launched PyTorch 1.1 with support for TensorBoard.

Elsewhere on the AI front, Facebook outlined progresses it had made toward using AI to combat abuse and bias across the platform — including election interference, the spread of misinformation, and hate speech.