The North remembers. So do, apparently, Game of Thrones: Conquest players — in this case, they’re remembering their wallets as the final season of HBO’s smash show gets underway.

Mobile market research firm Sensor Tower said today that Games of Thrones: Conquest spent $19 million in April, more than they’ve ever spent in the mobile strategy game from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (which is also having success with Mortal Kombat 11, a recent console launch). This is a whopping 90 percent year-over-year increase from April 2018. It’s best month previously was in March at an estimated $17 million.

It’s unprecedented growth for a TV or movie licensed game, Sensor Tower founder Alex Malafeev.

“The growth in spending we’re seeing for this title versus the same month last year is a standout among licensed games based on television and film properties,” he said. “Just for comparison, the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2016 drove a 61% year-over-year increase in spending in EA’s Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.”

According to Sensor Tower, overall spending in Conquest is now at an estimated $214 million worldwide on 12 million downloads — an average of nearly $18 a download.