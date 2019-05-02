Saber Interactive has revealed a road map of content coming to World War Z.

The cooperative zombie-killing game released on April 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive). It has become a quick hit, selling more than 1 million copies in its first week. But it will need to give those players new things to do to keep them happy.

In May, the game is adding a new mission set in Tokyo and a new zombie type that can spit out a virus and resurrect himself. June is adding a new, harder difficulty setting and more cosmetic rewards. July brings weekly challenges.

Saber is also working on a wave-based survival mode and private lobbies, but those features do not have a release window yet.