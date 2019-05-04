CCP Games announced “Invasion,” a new expansion to EVE Online, the science fiction massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

Arriving 28 May, EVE Online: Invasion brings a new adversary to the known space of New Eden for the first time, introducing the mysterious Triglavian race to the forefront of the game.

Capsuleers will be challenged to meet the threat head-on, facing new enemy ships, escalating consequences and earning lucrative rewards. EVE Online: Invasion will be free to download for all players.

“EVE has always been about actions having lasting and meaningful consequences, so with EVE Online: Invasion our goal has been to provide a universe-changing event for our community to experience in familiar space” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s creative director, in a statement. “Capsuleers will be defending their territory from a fearsome new sect. We’re incredibly keen to see our players fighting for the star systems they hold dear against an increasingly serious threat unlike anything they’ve ever faced before.”

The Invasion expansion will provide a new presence and dimension to gameplay in New Eden that will bring players back time and again, inspiring them to be a part of history unfolding, the effects of which promise to change the EVE universe forever.

“EVE Online has always had the goal of providing new experiences and a living universe like no other,” said Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CCP’s CEO, in a statement. “With EVE celebrating 16 years of strength and innovation, we continue to build on that ambition and tradition. I truly believe that by challenging our Capsuleers to defend the universe they have shaped, their destiny – as ever – remains in their own hands, ensuring EVE’s appeal now and into the future.”

The Invasion expansion introduces three new and formidable Triglavian ships in the Tech II category at Frigate, Destroyer and Cruiser class. There will also be additions to the Mutaplasmid system that players can loot from Abyssal Deadspace. This will allow players to modify their existing ship modules to make them more powerful or efficient, but as before, they risk irreversible attribute reduction too.

EVE Online: Invasion also brings further iterations to the War Declaration system that will consolidate recent improvements, as well as added content and user experience improvements to The Agency, helping players to access varied and exciting content more easily.