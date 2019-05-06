Mobile game publisher Gameloft has partnered with Microsoft to bring Xbox Live features to some of its mobile games, starting with Asphalt 9: Legends, Asphalt 8: Airborne, and Dragon Mania Legends.

This move gives gamers streamlined access to popular Xbox Live features and functionality newly available on mobile. Microsoft announced in March that the full Xbox Live would come to iOS and Android games.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the Gameloft announcement onstage today at the Build 2019 conference in Seattle. Gamers will be able to use a whole suite of features for players with Xbox Live accounts. Players will be able to unlock Xbox achievements, view their Xbox friends list, and compare their rankings with Xbox leaderboards, and more.

The new Xbox Live updates will be coming to these games later this year, with more features and announcements on their way.

Microsoft also recently announced that Playfab, a live operations and analytics service, has been integrated into the Azure cloud. Nadella said onstage that a billion players have created accounts on Playfab, via Playfab’s customers. Roblox will be using the Playfab technology as well.

“We are thrilled to be partnering up with Microsoft to bring the Xbox Live network into Gameloft’s flagship games,” said Baudouin Corman, the chief operating officer of Gameloft, in a statement. “As one of the first partners to support Xbox Live on mobile devices, we seek to provide to our community more ways to experience our games and extend their fun, while seamlessly continuing to bring console, PC and mobile together.”