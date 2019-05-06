Microsoft’s biggest event of the year is upon us: Build 2019 is being held in Seattle from May 6 to May 8, 2019. Instead of a keynote the first day and a keynote on the second day, Microsoft is keeping all the news to day one. The main “Vision Keynote” is on May 6 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific (11:30 a.m. Eastern). There will also be two “Technical Keynotes” on May 6, starting at 12:45 p.m. Pacific (3:45 p.m. Eastern). (Check out the agenda for the full schedule.)

This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to talk about AI, Azure, Microsoft 365, Windows 10, HoloLens, mixed reality, GitHub, Visual Studio, .NET, Xbox, and everything in between. There will also be a few surprises, as is typical with such large conferences. For more predictions, see our full rundown on what to expect.

You can stream the company’s developer conference here or watch via the embedded livestream below.

While Microsoft has many events throughout the year, including Microsoft Inspire for partners and Microsoft Ignite for business and IT leaders, Build is the biggest and most important. The event attracts developers from around the world and is always packed full of news. Microsoft’s official description of Build 2019 reads:

Here’s your chance to learn about new innovations, gain hands-on experience, and collaborate with peers. Whether you’re looking to dive into the latest cloud technologies, explore client development techniques, or discover new open source tooling and libraries, you’ll find what you need at Microsoft Build.

Here is a recap of what happened last year: Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2018.

We will be covering today’s keynote live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses. Follow along with us during Microsoft Build 2019 here and on Twitter: @VentureBeat. The stream above should continue covering sessions after the keynote concludes. You can check out the full list of scheduled sessions here.