It’s been nearly seven years since Salesforce acquired Pardot, an automation tool that enables sales teams to stay abreast of leads and create, deploy, manage, and audit campaigns across email, social media, and other marketing channels. Salesforce has shown the platform a lot of love since then, including introducing intelligent account-based marketing capabilities in 2017 and rolling out AI-campaign tracking improvements in September 2018. Building on that growth, Salesforce today announced Pardot Business Units to provide regional teams and sub-brands tools to target and segment audiences.

“Sub-brands or regional teams lack insight into the holistic marketing experience that each customer has with a multi-brand company. All too often, marketing teams are forced to choose between scale and agility when planning campaigns — mass outreach with little personalization or tailored interactions with little alignment or coordination,” wrote Salesforce Pardot senior vice president and general manager Michael Kostow. “The result? Customers might receive multiple points of contact across brands on a given day that are inconsistent, repetitive, or even irrelevant, rather than the seamless experience they’d expect from a single company.”

Pardot Business Units tackle the challenge by allowing companies to tailor campaigns to customers based on their brand affinity, geographic location, and line of business. Additionally, it provides aggregated analytics that expose how brands and regional outreach are performing compared with other subsets and impacting overall engagement, and it simplifies template-sharing across teams.

“For example, a multi-brand manufacturing company can segment their customers by industries, including health care, energy and transportation, and regions to ensure they’re receiving localized, relevant campaigns,” said Kostow. “This gives marketing teams better visibility into overlapping outreach efforts or regulations like GDPR to ensure they’re reaching out to the right targets and limiting the need for duplicate prospect profiles.”

Pardot Business Units will be generally available in English, French, German, Spanish and Japanese in Salesforce’s summer 2019 Pardot release.

This debut follows on the heels of Einstein Voice, a service that enables sales managers to dictate memos and navigate cloud services hands-free, and Salesforce Einstein Voice Bots, branded chatbots built on the Einstein Bot Platform that work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and other voice assistants. In related news, Salesforce recently launched Einstein Translation and Einstein Optical Character Recognition, new AI-powered features for Pardot and High Velocity Sales, and Einstein bots for businesses. And earlier this year Salesforce revealed a slew of AI-driven features headed to Service Cloud, including automated case routing and Einstein Reply Recommendations, which uses natural language processing to “instantly” suggest agent responses over chat and messaging.