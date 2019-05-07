Zuman to offer price discounts to CLSA Members generally and to those joining the CLSA Benefits Advantage Trust

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences industry, today announced that it has selected Zuman Inc., to be the sole and exclusive provider of human resource consulting, payroll and benefits administration services within CLSA’s Member2Member program.

Previously CLSA and HUB International (HUB) selected Zuman’s BenXsys software product to be the administration software for the CLSA Benefits Advantage Trust. The Trust provides outstanding insurance plans at extremely competitive rates.

“Executives at life science companies, especially, want to focus on product development, recruiting, retention and policy, leaving the HR, payroll and benefits administration details to us,” said Zuman CEO Doug Devlin. “These companies get the biggest bang for their buck when they join the CLSA Benefits Advantage Trust using BenXsys in combination with our HR outsourcing services that provides the integrated approach that best solves the majority of employer requirements.”

“We’re proud to name Zuman as the sole and exclusive provider of HR, payroll, compliance and benefits administration outsourcing services within our Member2Member program,” said California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) President and CEO Mike Guerra. “A critical part of CLSA’s mission is to help our members and life sciences innovators save on their bottom lines through our Power Purchasing and Member2Member programs. We gained confidence in Zuman after we experienced its BenXsys product which is the administration software for the CLSA Benefits Advantage Trust and received feedback from members already using Zuman’s payroll and HR outsourcing services.”

More information about Zuman’s offering for CLSA Members is available at https://califesciences.org/zuman/.

About Zuman Inc.

Zuman helps companies with payroll, benefits administration, HR compliance and employee relations services. Founded in 2012 by people with decades of experience in the industry, Zuman is an extension of its clients’ internal teams. What makes Zuman unique is its “boutique approach.” Unlike its larger competitors, Zuman assigns Client Success Managers with an average of 15+ years of experience in the industry to each client. With offices in Pleasanton, CA and Frisco, TX, Zuman supports companies across the entire United States. Visit Zuman at www.Zuman.com and www.BenXsys.com.

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn andYouTube.

