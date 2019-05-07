One of 2018’s best action roguelike games is coming to a platform not known for precise controls — Dead Cells is coming to iOS.

The Motion Twin development studio and publisher Playdigious announced today that Dead Cells would hit iPhone and iPad this summer, with plans to come to Android later on. Dead Cells was No. 2 on GamesBeat’s list of 2018’s best games, and it’s one accolades across the game industry. It came out on Steam Early Access on PC in 2017 before a full August release on PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC. It’s sold more than 1 million copies as of March. It’ll cost $9 (€10) — it won’t be an ad- or microtransaction-supported free-to-play game.

Motion Twin and Playdigious are revamping the interface to work on touchscreens. It’ll have an auto-hit game mode along with the original, which should help with the more touchy, less precise controls on iOS as opposed to console and PC gamepads. It’ll have support for MFi controllers for iPads and iPhones as well.

My first thought that this would be a precursor to an Apple Arcade announcement.

“We would love to see Dead Cells at some point in Apple Arcade, but as of today, Dead Cells is not going there,” Playdigious’s Xavier Liard.

Playdigious is a mobile game publisher that specializes in porting games from consoles and PC to smartphones and tablets. Some of its previous work includes the ports of Cult Simulator and Evoland II, and it’s going to bring Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap to mobile on May 30. It’s also published games such as OK Golf.