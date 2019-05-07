Google Assistant is getting 10 times faster with on-device machine learning, company executives said today. The faster Google Assistant will be available on Pixel phones “later this year,” CEO Sundar Pichai said onstage today at the I/O annual developer conference. The feat is also made possible by drastically shrinking models, he said.

A number of new features were also introduced today for Google Assistant, including more personalized results on smart displays and the introduction of Personal Preferences, which allows users to share information about family and friends. Doing so will make it possible to say things like “OK Google, remind me to buy flowers before mom’s birthday.”

“If you’ve shared important people places or events with Google Assistant, you’ll be able to share things more naturally,” VP Scott Huffman said onstage today.

Users can update or delete personalized information using the Google Assistant app.

Driving Mode was also introduced today to personalize suggestions you see on your phone screen, like directions to an appointment, or to highlight the latest podcast you’ve been listening to (or to share recommendations for other things to listen to). Google Assistant will also announce who’s calling

Driving Mode will be available starting this summer on all Android smartphones.

The ability to simply say “stop” to end alarms on a Home device is also launching today for English-speaking users in the United States.

Google Assistant is now available on more than a billion devices. Google announced its Assistant was available on 500 million devices at I/O last year, and surpassed one billion total devices earlier this year.

The device is also able to connect with 30,000 devices from 3,500, up from 10,000 devices last fall.

Google is also anticipated to release a new smart display and possible new version of its flagship Pixel smartphone today.

More to come