Google introduced its latest smart device with Google Assistant for the home, the Nest Hub Max, a device with a 10-inch display and video camera. The device will cost $229 and go on sale this summer.

The Nest Hub Max will be able to respond to hand gestures to pause music, and can leave video messages for other members of a household.

It will also use on-device machine learning and facial recognition software to recognize the face of people in a household to provide personalized information. So when you walk into the kitchen the display will show your calendar and recommendations. Face Watch is the second biometric for Google Assistant, after Voice Match was introduced in April 2017.

The video camera can also shift to follow a video subject, a feature called Auto Frame similar to the Smart Camera on Facebook’s Portal smart display.

Today Nest and Home units at Google were combined under the Nest name, and the Home Hub was renamed the Nest Hub. Nest was acquired by Google in 2014 and in February 2018 ceased to act as a standalone company and was folded into Google’ s hardware team .

Nest Hub Max adds to Google’s Home line of smart speakers, which began with the Home speaker at I/O developer conference in 2016 .

The 7-inch Home Hub was released last year , and is one of the only smart displays on the market without a video camera.

The release of the Nest Hub Max means Google can match its biggest competitors — Amazon’s Echo Show and Facebook’s Portal — with a 10-inch screen.

The news announced today at the Google I/O developer conference came as no surprise, as images and details of the device leaked roughly a month ago.

Like its biggest competitors, which can both answer Ring’s video doorbell, Nest Home Max will be able to answer Nest video doorbells and security cameras. The Nest Hub Max can also make Duo video calls.

Support for Ring video doorbell access with Facebook’s Portal smart display is due out in the coming weeks, Facebook executives announced last week.

Beyond Google’s own smart displays, brands like LG, KitchenAid, and JBL have used the Google developer kit to create smart displays with Google Assistant inside.

A number of enhancements have been made to Google Home speakers since their launch, including live translations and the ability to help you check in for a flight.

New Google Assistant features announced today and coming soon include more personalization for smart displays.

Nearly half of all interactions with Google Assistant now include a combination of touch and voice, VP Scott Huffman said.