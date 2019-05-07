Google’s biggest event of the year, its I/O developer conference, is back, overlapping annoyingly with Microsoft’s Build 2019. I/O 2019 is being held in Mountain View, California on May 7 to May 9, 2019. Like Microsoft, Google is keeping the majority of the news to day one. The main keynote is on May 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific (1:00 p.m. Eastern) followed by a developer keynote on May 7 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific (3:45 p.m. Eastern). Check out the schedule for the full agenda.

This year, we’re expecting Google to unveil a Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Google Hub Max. The company will also talk about AI, AR, Android Q, Android Jetpack, Android Studio, Chrome, Daydream, Firebase, Google Home, Google Lens, Google Pay, Google Photos, Progressive Web Apps, Stadia, TensorFlow, YouTube, and everything in between. There will also be a few surprises, as is typical with such large conferences. For more predictions, see our full rundown on what to expect.

You can stream the company’s developer conference here or watch via the embedded livestream above.

While Google has many events throughout the year, including Google Cloud Next last week, Google Marketing Live next month, and its hardware event in October, I/O is the biggest and most important. The event attracts developers from all around the world and is always packed full of news. Google’s official description of I/O 2019 reads:

I/O brings together developers from around the globe for talks, hands-on learning with Google experts, and a first look at Google’s latest developer products. Join us for Codelabs, Sandboxes, and a chance to talk with Googlers who will be on-hand to share their insights.

Here is a recap of what happened last year: Everything Google announced at I/O 2018.

We will be covering today’s keynotes live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses. Follow along with us during I/O here and on Twitter: @VentureBeat. The streams above should continue covering sessions after the keynote concludes. You can check out the full list of scheduled sessions here.