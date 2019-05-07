Salesforce is doubling down on the financial services sector with AI and machine learning. The San Francisco-based company today unveiled Einstein Analytics for Financial Services, a suite of AI-driven customizable tools targeted at wealth advisors, retail bankers, and money managers.

“We’re bringing intelligence to every customer interaction and building products that speak the language of the financial services industry,” said Ketan Karkhanis, senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Einstein Analytics. “They’re getting a tailored approach to analytics with the agility of our powerful platform.”

Toward that end, Einstein Analytics for Financial Services draws from Salesforce’s Financial Services Cloud and other data sources to deliver timely insights and recommendations, like what to do when a client is likely to increase their assets under management. Its suggestions are delivered via dashboards prebuilt for scenarios like referrals, deposits, and fees, enabling advisors to quickly identify clients who aren’t meeting their goals and create tasks to reach out to them.

Einstein Analytics for Financial Services connects to external data sources (to extract things like loan payments and credit card balances) and works with Salesforce’s Einstein Analytics app builder. Perhaps more importantly, it packs security, privacy, auditing, and reporting tools necessary for compliance requirements.

Citizen Bank and Royal Bank of Canada One are already using Einstein Analytics to supplement their existing solutions, and one customer — Elements Financial — is tapping it to track members’ financial goals and interactions by embedding it on account home pages. Tellers and management teams get real-time insights into members and money flow, according to Elements Financial CEO Lisa Schlehuber.

“Our work with Salesforce has allowed our credit union to build a data culture where stronger and more accurate knowledge leads to serving our membership with customization,” said Schlehuber. “We are proud of the high-tech and high-touch level of service that makes Elements unique and leads to lifelong relationships with members.”