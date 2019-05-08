During the Tuesday keynote that kicked off Google’s I/O 2019 developer conference, the Mountain View company unveiled a slew of enhancements headed to Google Search on mobile. Building on those announcements, it today detailed in a developer session Mini-apps, which it describes as a “new capability” on Google Search and the Google Assistant that deliver an interactive flow and live content across surfaces.

The early adopter program launches today, and invitations go out in June. Google says it’ll be open to new submissions for a limited time to “assess the suitability of Mini-apps for developers and users.”

“These interactive, app-like experiences help users find the information they’re searching for more quickly,” said Google Search product manager Allen Harvey. “They’re designed to be able to fit the needs of the users you want to engage … [and they’re] experience[s] for users that puts your best foot forward.”

When Mini-apps roll out to Search, and Google Assistant, they’ll appear on queries that include the name of the app provider (such as “[brand name] machine learning courses”), and they’ll take and respond to input in-line. They’ll dynamically update to show live content as it becomes available, and they’ll adapt to smart displays like Google’s Home Hub automatically, optimized for both screen size and touch.

For instance, a Mini-app from an online course provider like Coursera might surface popular courses on the first page, and fill the subsequent pages with class descriptions and enrollment deadlines. It might even let users enroll in classes directly from the Mini-app, or show a full carousel of offerings directly in Search.

Meanwhile, a shipping company’s mini-app could track a packing number, which would appear in results. If there’s an exception in the package’s shipping journey, they could click through to learn more about it

In the Actions on Google Console, developers create app configurations, define the user interface for each surface (using templates with labels), setup triggering, and specify the location of the webhook (which power the dynamic updates). Google’s providing APIs and infrastructure to support the content populating them.

Harvey says that Mini-apps can’t request personally identifiable information from users, and “must closely align with the organization’s primary purpose. They also can’t contain content that’s “obscene, profane, hateful, harrassing, sexually explicit, misleading, or graphically violent,” and must not “promote dangerous or illegal activities”; deceive or mislead users; impersonate any organization; or misrepresent their ownership, affiliation, or primary purpose.

“Mini-apps must help users find information more quickly or accomplish a task more easily,” he said.