Mike Bithell has made his name with hit indie games such as Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular. Now his Bithell Games studio is working on its first licensed game — John Wick Hex, what publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and Lionsgate term as an “action-oriented strategy game.” John Wick Hex will be for PC and Mac, and it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch (which has not been announced yet).

This is the first licensed game for Bithell’s studio. It released Thomas Was Alone in 2012, establishing Bithhell as an indie game developers known for a striking style and puzzle-propelled gameplay. It went on to sell more than 1 million copies on a bevy of platforms. And even though he told us in an interview in 2017 that Thomas Was Alone was the first time he’d written anything, he turned out a fantastic piece of interactive fiction with his 2017 release Subsurface Circular.

In 2017, John Wick: Chronicles came out for virtual reality on Steam.

John Wick Hex will have a noir art style and feature the stylish action of the films (the latest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, opens May 17) and stars Ian McShane (who plays Winston in the films) and Lance Reddick (Charon in John Wick 2). It’ll features an original story, and as you progress, you’ll unlock new weapons, suit options (John Wick be stylin’, after all), and locations. Your tactics will change with each weapon you use. No unlimited ammo, either!

