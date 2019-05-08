Super League Gaming’s attempt to make esports tournaments more accessible for fans and players got a big boost today. The company announced that it’s working with NetLevel to bring its live esports competitions — featuring games like League of Legends, Minecraft, and Clash Royale — to hundreds of movie theaters in the U.S., tripling the number of locations it’s currently in.

NetLevel provides a private fiber network to theater operators for free to help them show concerts, live sporting events, and esports tournaments. It’s already worked with over 4,000 theaters in the country. In a press release, Super League Gaming noted that its partnership with NetLevel allows the company to expand its movie theater presence while also “reducing its theater event-based operating expenses.”

In addition to local theater chains like Cinemark, Super League Gaming also hosts esports events in Internet cafes, restaurants, and other entertainment venues (such as Topgolf). People can come and watch the tournaments or try and compete themselves — sort of like a Little League for younger, up-and-coming players.

The company raised $25 million for its initial public offering in February, but it had a poor reception from investors.

“Our goal is to make it possible for every amateur gamer to play in esports experiences in a venue near where they live,” said Super League Gaming chief commercial officer Matt Edelman in a statement. “NetLevel has created a scalable, cost-effective network infrastructure that ensures movie theaters have the potential to transform into Super League powered esports arenas.”