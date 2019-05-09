Karakuri, a fledgling robotics startup that’s meshing machine learning, optics, and sensors to help commercial kitchens automate the process of dispensing ingredients and measuring precise quantities, has raised £7 million ($9.1 million) in a seed round of funding led by U.K. supermarket giant Ocado. Hoxton Ventures, Firstminute Capital, and Taylor Brothers also participated in the round.

London-based Karakuri is a product of Founders Factory, an incubator that matches investors with startups and helps with product validation, market insights, distribution, and more.

Karakuri currently has two robots — one of those is the DK-One, which is pitched as a “high throughput” machine that can be customized and used for personalizing meals, managing portion-control, and dispensing on a mass scale.

Diets

Millions of people follow some form of restricted diet, be it on ethical, health, or allergy grounds — around 4% of adults have some form of food allergy. And this is one of Karakuri’s core pitches — it wants to help commercial kitchens automate the processes involved in making a meal, to make it quicker and remove human error from the equation.

“Consumer eating habits in and out of the home are changing rapidly as demand increases for healthier options that match specific dietary requirements,” noted Karakuri CEO and cofounder Barney Wragg. “This growth in menu personalization is putting huge pressure on restaurants, cafes and other food retailers. These providers have historically relied on identically mass-produced meals to maintain their profit margins. By using robotics and machine learning, Karakuri’s systems provide localized micro-manufacturing within an existing restaurant, retail or commercial kitchen.”

According to Wragg, automation will also enable restaurants to minimize their food waste, packaging, and distribution costs, which collectively have a big impact on a company’s bottom line — not to mention the environment.

This is a trend we’ve seen elsewhere in the technology realm, with numerous startups raising big bucks to help companies cut waste. A couple of months back, VentureBeat wrote about another London-based startup called Winnow, which is using computer vision and machine learning to help kitchens cut food waste. There are plenty of other examples of automation infiltrating the food services industry, including Mountain View-based Zume Pizza which operates a kitchen where robots are heavily involved in the entire pizza-making process.

Karakuri isn’t purely targeting commercial kitchens though — its robots can be customized for any scenario that requires precise measurements of ingredients. The company will also start selling a lower-cost robot called Marley, designed for smaller food production hubs and which can be used for “novel applications” such as measuring out candy, making ice cream, or pouring cocktails.

Karakuri’s seed funding is notable as it represents the first technology startup investment for Ocado, the publicly-traded U.K. grocery giant that is built on robotics and automation. The company has previously developed a picking and packing robot that uses computer vision to determine the best grasp for specific goods, while its customer fulfillment centers (CFS) use conveyors, automated cranes, “goods-to-person systems,” and robots to cart goods ready for shipping.

“Our investment in Karakuri, potentially a game-changer in the preparation of food-to-go, gives us the opportunity to bring the best innovation to the benefit of our own customers as well as our partners,” added Ocado CEO Tim Steiner.

Karakuri said that it will use its fresh cash injection to develop its technology, including patents, and build its team as it looks to expand around the world. And with Ocado on board, it suffices to say that the supermarket will be looking to leverage Karakuri’s robotics internally, particularly as part of its Ocado Zoom delivery service. Moreover, Ocado said that it plans to kit out its own staff canteen with Karakuri’s robots later this year.