Mike Verdu, a seasoned mobile gaming and PC gaming veteran, said in a Facebook post that he has taken a role at Facebook leading AR/VR content.

“That means I’ll be working with developers to bring amazing games and other content to the Oculus Rift, Quest, Go, and other devices,” Verdu said in a post.

He added, “Because this is such a compelling opportunity, I opted to shelve the blockchain gaming start-up that many of you knew I was on the cusp of launching. Instead, I’ll be working on another frontier of technology. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to inflect the growth of these new computing platforms and the ecosystems around them.”

I’m not sure what that means for Jason Rubin, who was the vice president in charge of content and games at Facebook. I have asked Facebook to clarify. Verdu said that he will work with Rubin in a transition period, which sounds like Rubin is moving to a new assignment or is leaving Facebook. We’ll update as needed.

Verdu was former president of studios and former chief creative officer at Kabam. He also served as chief creative officer at Zynga.

Before that, Verdu was vice president and general manager at Electronic Arts’ studio in Los Angeles. He also served at Atari and Legend Entertainment.