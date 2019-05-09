The Predator movie franchise is coming to PlayStation 4 courtesy of Friday the 13th: The Game developer Illfonic. Sony announced the exclusive Predator: Hunting Grounds, an online asymmetrical multiplayer game, during its State of Play broadcast today.

Hunting Grounds will be coming in 2020. Players (assuming the roles of military soldiers) will have to work together to take down the Predator. In the teaser video shown during the broadcast, the Predator looked like it had access to the abilities seen in the films, like an invisibility cloak.

The news comes from Sony’s second State of Play video. The company started using this format (similar to the way Nintendo Directs work) for new game reveals in March, with the first episode focusing on PlayStation VR games.