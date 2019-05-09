Riot Games and GameOn launched the Riot Latinoamérica Esports Bot, the official and exclusive chat application for the League of Legends Liga Movistar Latinoamérica (LLA).

Now available on Facebook Messenger and Discord, the Riot Latinoamérica Esports Bot lets

LLA fans stay connected to all of the tournament excitement and action in one place.

LLA fans can access minute-by-minute recaps and highlights from the latest matches as well as results from recent matchups. As tournaments heat up, eager fans can view upcoming match

schedules and join LLA live streams seeing the action unfold in real time.

The companies made the announcement at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational in Vietnam and Taiwan.

Image Credit: GameOn

The Riot Latinoamérica Esports Bot is also the hub for official league news and updates for

every LLA esports team, including Isurus Gaming, Rainbow7, Infinity Esports and all other

teams in the league.

The bot lets fans follow specific LLA teams throughout the tournaments and control how and when they receive the news they want by allowing them to opt in and opt out of trending topics and news they care the most about.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand how our global fans interact with the League of Legends experience, and our partnership with GameOn to create the Riot Latinoamérica

Esports Bot has enabled us to connect with our fans in new and dynamic ways,” said Eduardo Yon, director of operations at Riot Games Latam, in a statement. “GameOn has years of success amplifying user experiences for brands and together we’re thrilled to bring our Latin American fans even closer to the action.”

Fans can also receive support for frequently asked questions around topics like scores and game time notifications. This partnership is the first of its kind in esports, allowing Riot Games to use GameOn’s ChatOS to share content with fans directly on the messaging and voice platform of their choice.

“By allowing players to get what they want most, delivered automatically to them, we hope our fans will agree that League of Legends is even better with the Riot Latinoamérica Esports Bot,” said Alex Beckman, founder and CEO of GameOn, in a statement. “We’re excited to be partnered up with Riot Games to create a solution for esports enthusiasts in Latin America looking for what they love most delivered in a convenient and accessible way.”

Image Credit: GameOn

The 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, which runs until May 19, is a global League of Legends

tournament where 13 regions participate, sending their most recent split champion (Spring Split

or Split 1) to face off against other regional champions in a fight for the title of “MSI Champion.”

In other news this week, Riot Game employees staged a walk out on Monday to protest the company’s policy of requiring employees to engage in arbitration in cases of sexual harassment. Riot has been accused of promoting a sexist culture. The company has apologized and is trying to make amends.

San Francisco-based GameOn was founded in 2014 with a passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media.

Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world’s largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies.