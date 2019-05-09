We finally got a glimpse at the much-anticipated remake of Final Fantasy VII. Developer Square Enix debuted new footage of the role-playing game during Sony’s second State of Play broadcast.

The video showed new high-res cutscenes, which included fan-favorite characters Cloud and Aerith. It also provided a look at how the new combat mechanics will work. In the original PlayStation classic, characters took turns fighting against the enemy. In the remake, it looks like it’ll be more like Kingdom Hearts III, where you can fight in real time.

Here's the Teaser Trailer for #FinalFantasy VII Remake that was introduced just now at #StateofPlay. Most of the plans are already in place in the run up to launch, so please bear with us a little longer until we can release more information next month – Tetsuya Nomura #FF7R pic.twitter.com/LLMqWw8e9x — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) May 9, 2019

At the end of the teaser trailer, Square Enix promised more information would be coming in June (most likely at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in L.A.).