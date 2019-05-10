Days Gone has been a long time coming, and it’s a long game. I’ve finally finished it and wanted to share some videos of what it was like to play through this game. I’ve also reviewed it in a separate story.

Sony’s Bend Studio made the game over seven years, and it finally debuted on April 26. The title got panned for being buggy, but I liked it enough to play through the entire campaign. I’ve avoided a lot of spoilers in these videos, but the final video takes place very late in the game. Of course, Bend Studio spoiled that scene for us as it was the first thing that showed to tease the game in 2016. Now you can see what it’s like to finally play it.

Here’s a video that shows the game’s beginning. I was struck how you don’t get much information, but it shows you enough of what happened to get the game under way.

This video shows what combat is like in the dangerous world, where everything from humans to Freakers (zombies) to wolves are trying kill you.

And the final video shows one way to fight the horde at the sawmill, which shows you how fast the horde runs and how they can cut you off and surround you if you try to stand and fight for a second too long.