It was only a matter of time before Fortnite got its own theme park, even if it’s only open for two days. Epic Games announced that it’s hosting a new event in June called Fortnite Summer Block Party at The Forum arena in Inglewood, California.

Fortnite continues to be an unstoppable juggernaut in the industry, with over 250 million players and revenues that surpass $1 billion. So it makes sense for Epic to throw a huge party for its fans. The Summer Block Party is June 15 and June 16 and feature appearances from both celebrities and popular Fortnite streamers (such as Ninja and KittyPlays).

It will also have two tournaments: a Creative mode tournament that influencers will compete in, and the second annual Celebrity Pro-Am. Additionally, the Block Party will be the home of the Fortnite Fan Festival, where you can meet your favorite Fortnite characters (presumably in mascot form), ride on ziplines, and eat at restaurants like Durr Burger and Pizza Pete’s.

Tickets start at $35 for both days, and you can pre-register for them here. The Block Party happens to take place just a few days after this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show, which will run from June 11 to June 13 at the L.A. Convention Center.

And if you miss out on this event, you can always travel to New York in July for the Fortnite World Cup Finals, which will also have a number of fan-focused activities. Show organizer Endeavor is overseeing both the Summer Block Party and the Finals.