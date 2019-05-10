New data from job site Indeed shows that the share of job postings per million for augmented reality and virtual reality increased by 21.86% in 2018.

To find out which companies have been hiring most for these roles, Indeed analyzed data from its job site and came up with a list of the companies with the highest share of job postings in AR and VR.

Here’s the list below, in order of highest to lowest number of AR/VR job postings:

Metaverse Entertainment VR 360 Adventures Cinemark Google PTC MetaOption Applied Research Associates TAG Facebook

Methodology: Indeed analyzed data from its job site from February 18 to February 19 to determine which companies had the highest share of job postings for AR/VR roles.