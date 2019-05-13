Gamer social network Discord announced that it has more than 250 million registered users as it crosses its fourth anniversary. That’s about the same number of users as Epic Games’ wildly popular Fortnite.

Since its founding in 2015, Discord’s appeal has always been in its small, living room-like atmosphere, where groups of friends can join together to talk games. As Discord has grown, it has gone mainstream, providing everyone a way to chat about big passions — including sports, tabletop games, music, pets, and news.

Discord had previously said in December 2018 that it had 200 million registered users, and a year ago, in May 2018, it had 130 million registered users. That’s pretty fast growth.

Discord also said that it has more than 56 million users every month. On average, those users send more than 850 million messages a day. 25 billion messages are sent per month across Discord’s web and mobile platform. That’s the equivalent of everyone in the world sending a message at least four times.

The top seven most-popular verified servers include Fortnite, SpellBreak, PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, Minecraft, ZombsRoyale, and Rainbow Six. Discord now has over 165 employees (up over 50 percent from a year ago).