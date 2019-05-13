AMZ Maximizer™ helps brands pinpoint the activities that will most effectively and efficiently increase traffic and conversion for their products on Amazon

Profitero today launched AMZ Maximizer, the most complete and precise analytics solution for maximizing Amazon sales.

AMZ Maximizer fixes a blind spot for brands selling on Amazon. While brands know how their product sales are trending on Amazon, it’s hard for them to measure the two main factors underlying sales performance: daily shopper views of their product pages (traffic) and daily product page conversion rates. Profitero analysis shows that 60% of sponsored products on Amazon have suboptimal conversion rates, revealing a missed opportunity to boost ROI by sponsoring higher-converting products.

Using sophisticated algorithms, AMZ Maximizer provides brands with granular, daily-updated traffic and conversion estimates for all their products. It also allows brands to quickly and easily correlate their traffic, conversion and sales performance with changes in search ranking, pricing, out-of-stock rates, content and reviews, leading to more precise optimization.

Additionally, by using AMZ Maximizer brands can:

Better prioritize content and promotional investments by focusing on the lowest-converting products with the greatest need and most to gain

Rapidly test new content variables, such as product images, videos and A+ content, and measure impact on traffic and conversion before implementing at scale

Identify leading indicators of sales performance issues earlier and respond faster

“Using AMZ Maximizer’s traffic insights, we’ve been able to better forecast demand for our Amazon products and quickly adjust our supply chain to maintain in-stock rates,” said Stacy Hanks, Director of eCommerce for The Master Lock Company. “So far, this has allowed us to recapture half a million dollars in annualized sales for one of our highest-viewed products. Applying the same approach to our entire catalog has the potential to create several million dollars in additional value for our business, annually.”

“Amazon is incredibly dynamic, and brands are constantly seeing their product sales fluctuate without precise insight into why. This can lead to guesswork and inefficient investment by eCommerce teams,” said Vol Pigrukh, CEO and co-founder of Profitero. “By providing a 360-degree view of the digital shelf, combined with a highly-granular view of the full Amazon sales funnel, Profitero clients will be able to grow online sales in a focused, proactive way.”

About Profitero

Profitero is the eCommerce performance analytics platform of choice for leading brands around the world. With Profitero, brands can measure their digital shelf performance across 8,000+ retailer sites and mobile apps in 50 countries, gaining actionable insights to improve product content, search placement, ratings & reviews, availability, assortment and pricing. Profitero also allows brands to measure their Amazon sales, share, traffic and conversion, and connect it to their digital shelf performance so they can precisely identify the factors influencing desired outcomes. Many of the world’s leading brand manufacturers depend on Profitero’s granular and highly accurate data to measure and improve their eCommerce performance. These include Bayer, Beiersdorf, Dorel Juvenile, Edgewell, General Mills, Kids II, L’Oreal, The Master Lock Company and Molson Coors.

