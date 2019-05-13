Darewise Entertainment wants to make a different kind of online game, and it’s hoping that it can enlist like-minded gamers to try it. The developer is ready to let people play Project C, the codename of its huge open-world third-person multiplayer game, in a pre-alpha state on PC starting next week.

Built on Unreal Engine 4, Project C takes place on Corvus, an abandoned planet teeming with alien wildlife, technology, and natural resources. Instead of following a scripted story, the game encourages players to collaborate with each other to form clans and sustain a player-driven economy. Gathering resources will help your clan build settlements, and you can fight or trade with other players (everyone will be playing in the same world).

Darewise’s goal is to have a persistent world that dynamically reacts to player activity. It’s using artificial intelligence to populate Corvus with a variety of plants and animals. The studio is also working with Improbable to use its SpatialOS cloud-based technology, which helps developers create complex online worlds.

Project C won’t have classes, so it’s up to you on how you want to play. In addition to building bases, you have to use your found resources to craft tools, weapons, consumable items, and vehicles.

Image Credit: Darewise Entertainment

Darewise said that it’ll run several playtests over the next few weeks, as it wants to see how players respond to the open-ended nature of the game and if they can work together to construct a multi-part building. To participate in the pre-alpha, you have to fill out a short survey here. If approved, Darewise will schedule a 10-minute call with you to give more info about the game.

By including players so early in the development process, the studio hopes to create a positive, engaged community around Project C. The team will also be helping players on the Project C community Discord server.

Founded in 2018 in Paris, Darewise is made up of former triple-A developers from studios like Ubisoft (including CEO Benjamin Charbit, who was a former lead on Assassin’s Creed), Valve, and Rockstar Games. Most of its funding comes from the French government and venture capital firms Kima Ventures and Serena Capital. The company has 30 employees.

“Players are always at the center of a great multiplayer gaming experience, which is why we’re inviting a select group of gamers to join Project C now in such an early stage of development,” said Charbit in a statement. “The greatest adventures happen with friends and that’s the real ambition of Project C — to give players a truly dynamic open-world gaming experience to play with and compete against one another.”