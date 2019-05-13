Avalanche Studios and id Software will launch Rage 2 on May 14, and it is one of the zaniest video games you’ll find in the genre of post-apocalypse shooters.

This over-the-top game has a crazy color palette and all kinds of nutty shooter and car combat gameplay. I’ve started playing the game, but I’m going to play this one nice and slow.

Tim Willits, studio director at id Software, told us a while ago that he gave the developers the freedom to create a game that was “more crazy than Rage,” the original car combat and shooter title from 2011. It’s worth noting that the original Rage itself had to be crazier than id’s previous stable of shooters: like Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake.

In the original title, the world was hit by an asteroid. Some of the human race survived by hiding underground in bunkers, and the action took place a century after an apocalypse. But most of the surface world became a wasteland, controlled by bandits and an oppressive militaristic organization called the Authority. Only in the mutant carnival of JK Stiles, where you have to survive a shooting fest against mutants in a game show, did some craziness appear. The aim was more survival and the defeat of the Authority, rather than humor.

With Rage 2, the game starts out serious. It’s probably not a spoiler to say that the Authority has returned, with the big bad general coming back and wreaking havoc.

Rage 2 puts you in the shoes of Walker, a hero with an actual voice who gets thrust into a major role of fending off the Authority as it launches a surprise attack.

Please check out our video of the opening moments of Rage 2. The first-person shooter debuts on May 14 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Windows PC.