Rockstar Games’ massive cowboy adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 has now surpassed 24 million copies sold. Publisher Take-Two reported the new Red Dead numbers today as part of its fourth fiscal quarter earning report ending March 31, 2019.

While 24 million sounds impressive, that only puts the game at 1 million more copies than last quarter, suggesting that sales overall have slowed down for the blockbuster.

In a conference call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned that Red Dead Online, the popular multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2, will be leaving its beta state later this quarter. He also said that RDR Online is performing better than Grand Theft Auto Online did at this point in its lifecycle.

While both online games are included with the single-player portions of RDR2 and Grand Theft Auto V, respectively, they have a number of microtransaction bundles that players can purchase to speed up their progress or to get new cosmetic items. Take-Two didn’t disclose specific numbers regarding spending or monthly active users, but the company did say it has over 90 million players “engaged” in both Rockstar games and their online modes.

“Take-Two finished a stellar year with strong fourth quarter operating results highlighted by the outperformance of Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, as well as NBA 2K19, and significant ongoing sales of our blockbuster hit, Red Dead Redemption 2,” said Zelnick in a statement.