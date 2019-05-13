Webscale, a Sunnyvale, California-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of cloud automation and orchestration tools for ecommerce companies, today announced that it’s secured $14 million in series B financing led by Mohr Davidow Ventures, with participation from Benhamou Global Ventures and Grotech Ventures. Notably and not uncoincidentally, the fresh capital comes as Webscale’s year-over-year revenue growth tops 100%.

Webscale’s total raised now stands at $32.3 million, according to Crunchbase. CEO Sonal Puri said it’ll fuel the company’s growth and international expansion.

“Webscale continues to claim market share from legacy incumbents in the hosting, web application delivery, and security markets,” added Puri. “Innovation and a relentless focus on customer success are responsible for our impressive revenue growth, coupled with a product offering that encompasses all the key capabilities needed to execute on the promise of the cloud.”

Webscale’s toolset comprises plug-and-play solutions for load balancing, outage prevention, machine learning, cybersecurity, app performance monitoring, and more across private, hybrid, and public cloud environments including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft’s Azure.

Webscale implements a predictive auto-scaling scheme that proactively restructures apps in response to high CPU load, memory usage, and incoming traffic volume. A complementary self-healing module detects anomalies and remediates faulty apps, data planes, and load-balancing servers by reimaging or spinning up fresh instances automatically.

Rounding out Webscale’s security and management tool are a machine learning solution and web app firewall that defend against account takeovers, checkout abuse, and other emerging security threats, and a unified portal that enables dev teams to “influence” app behavior in real-time. Additionally, Webscale offers a range of services targeting ecommerce, like multicloud backup, automated failover, and guaranteed site recovery within 60 minutes with no more than 15 minutes of data loss.

Webscale says its clientele is a mix of online retail, e-learning, education, media, and nonprofit customers in seven countries, including six Fortune 1000 businesses. To date, the company says it’s migrated more than 600 storefronts from 100 customers and claims to power over 1,000 digital storefronts for brands like Puma, Unilever, Hanes, Eckler’s, Murad, Ferguson, Tommy Hilfiger, Cineworld Group, and others. Moreover, Webscale says that its platform has processed more than $10 billion in transactions to date and helped to serve over 2 billion visitors.

“Fully-automated provisioning, configuration, and management of cloud-based applications is a critical need for digital businesses who want speed and agility, without losing focus on innovation,” said Anik Bose, General Partner at Benhamou Global Ventures. “For enterprise customers, Webscale’s converged automation software solution delivers on these goals by leveraging web application delivery, cybersecurity, and machine learning.”

Webscale has offices in Boulder, Colorado and Bangalore, India in addition to its Sunnyvale headquarters.