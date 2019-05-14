Fandom Sports said it will create an esports superfan engagement campaign as part of Finland’s first mega esports event, Arctic Invitational, which will be held September 14 at the Hartwall Arena, in Helsinki, Finland.

The Arctic Invitational, hosted by Elisa Viihde and Starsquad Event, is the highlight of the Finnish esports calendar, bringing together some of the most accomplished Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) players from Finland and around the world, Fandom Sports said.

Market researcher Newzoo expects esports revenue to top $1.7 billion by 2021.

Three successful international teams are invited to compete in the finals. The team to fill the fourth spot will be decided in a qualifying round. Qualifiers are held at Finnish gaming events throughout the course of the year, such as LanTrek and Vectorama.

Fandom is also partnering with Twitch partner and personality, Anniina, to give her followers a chance to win the Fandom Esports IRL experience at the Arctic Invitational, where they will receive VIP treatment and endless bragging rights.

Fandom Sports is a social platform allowing users to ‘Play, Predict and Get Rewarded.’ It will create a custom, superfan-centric campaign at the event where attending and spectating superfans’ commentary will be streamed via Twitch channel. Through this campaign, superfans of attending teams, like NRG, will be able to participate in the event and tout their feedback on a global stream.

“It’s an honor to participate in this much-needed event for esports in Finland,” said Henri Holm, CEO of Fandom Sports, in a statement. “We are excited to connect superfans and attendees alike to express their esports fandom.”