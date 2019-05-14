Moss fans will finally get a taste of new content later this month. Indie developer Polyarc is bringing its hit virtual reality game to the wireless Oculus Quest on May 21 — and it’s coming with a new chapter called Twilight Garden.

Moss tasks you with helping the cute and heroic Quill, a mouse that’s trying to save her homeland from the fire-breathing snake Sarffog. Though not a sequel, the Twilight Garden chapter will have new story elements, puzzles, enemies, and weapons for you and Quill to find. You can access the new content through various portals scattered throughout the main game.

The Twilight Garden chapter is a timed exclusive for the Oculus Quest. Polyarc said the content will be added as a free update to existing versions in June.

GamesBeat reviewed Moss last year when it came out on PlayStation VR, and we loved “the clever storybook framework” and the way Quill communicates to the player with gestures and sign language. Moss launched on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive a few months after the PSVR release.

Previously, Polyarc said it was hard at work on making “Book 2” for Moss.

“The Quest is a game-changer for the VR industry, and something we’ve been eagerly anticipating as developers specializing in VR content. Its wireless head and hand-tracking technology allows full immersion in another world, simply by picking up and putting on a headset, regardless of where you are,” said Polyarc principal designer Josh Stiksm in a statement.