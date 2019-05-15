MainStreaming raised $6 million in funding to broadcast online games and other programming in the U.S. and Europe. The company will use the money to expand into cloud-based gaming.

Indaco Ventures led the round, with participation from Sony Innovation Fund and existing investor United Ventures.

Based in Milan, Italy, MainStreaming is a tech provider enabling broadcasters, media, and enterprise companies to deliver online streaming experiences globally.

“The online video industry is facing increasing pressure from customers, with broadcasters and online gaming providers facing particular challenges to ensure a consistent, high quality of service, particularly in live environments,” said Antonio Corrado, CEO at MainStreaming, in a statement. “With our technology specifically built for today’s streaming environment, MainStreaming is perfectly situated to offer broadcasters and online gaming providers the tools to deliver the highest quality of experience to their customers around the world. This latest investment will enable us to reinforce our position in the market and expand our reach across two priority regions, Europe and the United States.”

MainStreaming will use the funds to enhance its position in its two core markets, broadcast and online gaming, and enable its customers to meet the ever-growing demand for streaming and seamless gaming interactivity over the internet.

The company’s proprietary and disruptive technology enables broadcasters to stream live and on-demand and compete with major providers, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. MainStreaming’s solution is being used by broadcasters, including Sky Italia, which uses the service to stream premium live, linear, and on-demand content.

MainStreaming will also be using the investment to support its expansion into cloud-based gaming via its HyperNode solution. Indaco will help MainStreaming expand internationally.

“We are excited by the technology and the team at MainStreaming,” said Alvise Bonivento, investment director of Indaco Venture Partners, in a statement. “Our goal is to provide the tools it needs to compete at an international level, leading the disruption and digital transformation of traditional markets.”

Sony’s participation through its venture capital arm in this funding round, represents its first investment in an Italian company.

”We’re excited to join the MainStreaming family, and we have great confidence in the MainStreaming team and technology,” said Gen Tsuchikawa, chief investment officer of Sony Innovation Fund, in a statement. “It was the obvious choice in a world where consumer expectations around video quality and interactivity are of critical importance.”

To date, MainStreaming has raised $10 million.