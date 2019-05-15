Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Task Manager improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18895 (made available to testers on May 10) to build 18898. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update. The May 2019 Update is in the Release Preview ring and is expected to start rolling out later this month.

In Task Manager’s performance tab, you’ll now be able to see the disk type (e.g. SSD) for each disk. This is particularly helpful when trying to differentiate between multiple disks.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in a high hitting DWM crash in recent builds.

Fixed a pcshell.dll issue in recent builds resulting in a high hitting explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue where updated Japanese IME settings would be never applied in certain desktop bridge apps, which could result in prediction candidates being shown even after they’d been disabled in the IME settings.

This build has 11 known issues:

Older versions of anti-cheat software in games may cause PCs to crash. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update Windows.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

If you use remote desktop to connect to an enhanced session VM, taskbar search results will not be visible (just a dark area) until you restart searchui.exe.

On certain devices if fast startup is enabled, night-light doesn’t turn on until after a restart.

There’s a noticeable lag when dragging the emoji and dictation panels.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build.

Some features on Start Menu and in All apps are not localized in languages such as FR-FR, RU-RU, and ZH-CN.

In the Ease of Access settings, selecting a color filter may not take effect right away unless color filters option is turned off and back on again.

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes.

There is an issue in the Bopomofo IME where the character width is suddenly changed to Full width from Half width.

If you install builds from the Fast ring and switch to either the Slow ring or the Release Preview ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.