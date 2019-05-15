Nintendo revealed a new voucher program available to Nintendo Switch Online members. The announcement came as part of a Nintendo Direct focused on the upcoming Super Mario Maker 2.

If you’re subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, you can spend $100 for two digital vouchers. Each voucher can be used to buy one of a selection of Nintendo games for Switch, which normally cost $60 each. So you’ll save $20 if you use both.

Games available via voucher include Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and more. You can also use a voucher to prepurchase Super Mario Maker 2.

Nintendo Switch Online costs $20 a year. The service gives you access to online gaming for titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a selection of classic NES games. This voucher program is a way for Nintendo to make the service seem more valuable.