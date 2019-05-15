Nomadic has unveiled its latest mixed reality arcade for its first-person shooter game Arizona Sunshine in Las Vegas in partnership with Area15.

The place will host immersive “mixed reality” experiences that combine virtual reality with movie-like set designs. The place will host VR games such as Arizona Sunshine: Contagion Z and Arizona Sunshine: Rampage (both in coordination with partner Vertigo Games). These experiences incorporate physical props, set design, and environmental effects into story-driven VR content. Nomadic also has a location in Orlando, Florida.

“Nomadic is creating a new medium of immersive entertainment. Bringing this to market with a partner like Area15, which is committed to achieving that same high level of innovation and entertainment as us, is a perfect match for us,” said Nomadic founder Doug Griffin in a statement. “To be paired with other ground-breaking activations is exactly why we chose Las Vegas as our next location and we know the residents and guests of this city will enjoy getting lost in these incredible adventures.”

Offering live events, art installations, and much more, Area 15 will serve as the home to Nomadic’s Las Vegas venue. It will operate two play-spaces that occupy a total of 6,000 square feet of the 200,000 square foot complex, located close to Area15’s anchor tenant, the art collaborative Meow Wolf.

Similar to Meow Wolf, Nomadic promises to transport its guests on journeys through shorter-form mixed-reality (virtual reality plus physical engagement) experiences.

“Nomadic’s vision of being the leader for next generation, out-of-home, fully immersive VR entertainment fits perfectly with the curated collection of unique entertainment and retail businesses, artists and best-in-class live events that will find a home at Area15,” said Winston Fisher, CEO of Area15, in a statement.

Nomadic content is appropriate for participants ages 10 and older and currently is headlined by multiple experiences created in coordination with Vertigo Games based on their best-selling Arizona Sunshine franchise. Additional experiences and partners will be announced in the coming months.